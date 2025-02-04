Deva Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Remains Steady In Its 1st Week

Deva Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has managed to remain steady at the box office in its first week. The movie's collection in the first five days stands at ₹24.25 crore, with the business staying afloat and above the ₹2.35 crore mark over both Monday and Tuesday. While the collections have been on the lower side since its release on January 31, the positive word of mouth has drawn the audiences towards the theatres.

Shahid Kapoor plays a cop in Deva | Image: X

Deva box office run so far detailed

It seems like Deva has managed to take on Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, which has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office and did eat into the collections of Shahid's film in its opening weekend. But now, Deva is in the lead. After minting ₹2.75 crore on its first Monday, it collected ₹2.35 crore on Tuesday. While the numbers are a little underwhelming, they are steady.

Rosshan Andrrews and Shahid Kapoor in a BTS still from Deva set | Image: X

Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the movie, Shahid is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. It also stars Pooja Hegde in the role of a journalist. Actors Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait round out the cast of the film.

