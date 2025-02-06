Deva Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde Starrer Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark

Deva Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer has been steady at the box office since it entered the weekday. The movie did witness a 62.07 per cent drop in the collection on Monday, but since then, the movie has been earning over ₹2 crore, taking the total to over ₹25 crore. The movie had a low opening seeing the stardom of Shahid, but it picked up the pace over the weekend, taking the opening weekend total to nearly ₹20 crore.

Deva box office collection day 6

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie minted ₹2.35 crore at the box office in India, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the 6-day collection, the total stands at ₹26.65 crore at the domestic box office. Deva had an overall 9.29 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday with the maximum reported in NCR (12.50 per cent).

Seeing the 6-day collection, the movie might conclude its opening week with over ₹27 crore.

Rosshan Andrrews compares the Mumbai Police remake Deva with the original starring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute, Mumbai Police and Kayamkulam Kochunni, called Deva one of his best works so far. Roshan said that instead of remaking Mumbai Police shot-by-shot in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the leading role, he and writer duo Bobby-Sanjay wanted to adapt it to the current filmmaking climate. He also justified changing the climax of Deva, which many who have seen the original, have not liked.