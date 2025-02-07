Deva Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Concludes Opening Week At Disappointing Note, Mints Only ₹28.15 Crore

Deva Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's cop action drama had a low opening but managed to pick up the pace over the weekend. However, as soon as the movie hit Monday, the numbers drastically dropped. While the movie tried to stand firm over the week, but couldn't manage on Thursday and registered the lowest collection so far. The movie performed poorly in the opening week in comparison to Shahid's previous release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Deva box office collection day 7

Shahid Kapoor starrer which is a Hindi remake of Malayalam starrer Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, minted ₹1.50 crore on the seventh day, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the seven-day collection, the opening week total stands at ₹28.15 crore. Deva had an overall 6.70 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported in Chennai (37 per cent).

Shahid's recent release was expected to revive the Hindi box office, but it couldn't even manage to reach near the actor's previous release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's opening week collection. The movie, which co-starred Kriti Sanon, earned ₹44.35 crore despite witnessing slow collection on some days.

Deva's box office collection might be affected by the release of Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kumar's Loveyapa have hit the theatres today, February 7. While Loveyapa is expected to earn the lowest of all the 2025 Hindi releases, Badass Ravi Kumar might conquer Deva's box office run. According to Pinkvilla, the advance booking for the film opened on Tuesday and slowly, the momentum is building in its favour. It is being released on 1750 screens across India.