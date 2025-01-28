Deva: CBFC Trims Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's Kissing Scene, Suggests Modifications In 'Foul Words, Gestures'

Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's Deva is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. The action movie recently went through scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which made three major modifications to the actioner, per reports. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie was passed with a U/A certificate, making it eligible for public viewing by all ages, with parental guidance.

Deva undergoes modifications by CBFC

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's Deva was awarded a U/A certificate following three modifications. The board chopped down a kissing scene between the lead actors by six seconds. This is not the first time a Shahid Kapoor starrer faced CBFC cuts. An intimate scene in his last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was trimmed by 9 seconds by the certification board.

Apart from the kissing scene, the board has also suggested two other modifications. A ‘foul gesture' in a particular scene was “suitably modified” for general viewing. Lastly, strong swear words and abusive language used in the film were replaced by ‘milder alternatives' and the same was also changed in subtitles. Additionally, the board demanded a clarification on the reference of Hutatma Chowk which is a popular landmark in Mumbai.

DYK Deva director kept the climax scene is suspense for the actors

The climax of the upcoming film Deva, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, has an interesting story. As per a source in the production, all the actors didn’t get the script for the climax scene as the director wanted the actors to have a sense of intrigue and as to what was coming next to them. The director Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery.

The source told IANS, “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases”. This decision was part of Rosshan Andrrews’ strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025.