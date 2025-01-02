Deva: Shahid Kapoor Grooves To Kaminey Song Dhan Te Nan On Sets Of Upcoming Film, Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next big project, Deva. The upcoming movie have already wrappeup their filming. Amid this, a video of Shahid Kapoor having a gala time and dancing to a song from his film Kaminey on the sets is now going viral.

Shahid Kapoor grooves to Kaminey’s song, video goes viral

Shahid Kapoor danced to the song Dhan Te Nan from his film Kaminey. In the clip, he can be seen in his avatar of a cop donning a white shirt, Khakee pants and a gun in his holster.

The swoon worthy video of Shahid Kapoor was flooded with comments. One user wrote, “Shahid really loves dancing & always vibes for dance”. Another user wrote, “It should be a crime that he wasnt given dance numbers before tbmauj for years”. “I want him.to have his superstar era so bad”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Deva?

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews is making his Hindi film debut with Deva. The action-packed movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. The film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The film was officially announced in May 2023. Principal photography began in October 2023 in Mumbai and wrapped by September 2024. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, while Jakes Bejoy provided the score.

Poster of Deva featuring Shahid Kapoor | Source: IMDb