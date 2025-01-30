Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:51 IST, January 30th 2025

Deva Vs Sky Force Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor To Lose This Battle With Akshay Kumar?

While word of mouth on Friday will determine the fate of Deva, the film's advance booking is lagging behind Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Deva will release at a time when Sky Force is performing well at the box office | Image: X

Deva Vs Sky Force Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force released on the Republic Day weekend and is performing well at the box office. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. The cop action drama has generated fan anticipation but will suffer due to Akshay's movie performing well. Word of mouth on Friday will determine the fate of Deva, but the film's advance booking is also lagging behind Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Sky Force | Image: X

Deva advance bookings are low

With hours to go before its release, Deva is yet to touch the ₹1 crore mark for its advance booking. The movie is witnessing less curiosity among fans if the advance booking is taken into account. In Deva, Shahid plays the role of a fierce cop and co-stars alongside Pooja Hegde. Sky Force pre-sales raked in ₹3.78 crore on day 1 and Deva has minted ₹82 lakh so far. Given the lukewarm response, Shahid starrer is not likely to surpass Akshay's film.

A still from Deva | Image: X

Sky Force biz steady at the box office

After releasing on January 24, Sky Force has collected ₹83.07 crore at the domestic box office. The film has managed to register steady numbers during the weekdays and that is a sign of worry for Shahid's Deva. If family audiences are attracted to Sky Force over the weekend then Deva collections will suffer.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

However, one of the biggest markets for Deva is Maharashtra, given the film's setting and the character of a Marathi cop. Sky Force is also holding well in Mumbai and Pune, so the battle will get tense in the region come Friday. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:51 IST, January 30th 2025

