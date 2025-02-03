Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 16:42 IST, February 3rd 2025

Deva Vs Sky Force Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Stuns Shahid Kapoor's Film, Sets Up Crucial Battle On Monday

While the collection of Sky Force has been decent and better than Akshay Kumar's last few releases, the reported budget of ₹160 crore is a cause for worry.

Sky Force and Deva are running in theatres now | Image: IMDb

Deva Vs Sky Force Box Office: The battle at the box office over the weekend was tough as the new release Deva faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya's Sky Force. The latter is also the first Bollywood film in 2025 to hit the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office and is doing steady business. Sky Force added around ₹14 crore to its collections on the second weekend and ate into the collection of Deva, which did low figures in its first three days.

Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati in a still from Deva | Image: X

Sky Force gives a tough battle to Deva

Deva's opening weekend collection stood at ₹19.15 crore. While the business grew, the margin of jump was quite low and remained below 20% over the first three days. On day one, the film minted ₹5.5 crore, on day 2 ₹6.4 crore and day 3 ₹7.25 crore. While the audience turnout for the film has been below par, Sky Force is another factor affecting its growth, which has been doing well since its release on January 24. At first, reduced prices and Republic Day release helped the film get the audiences, but good word of mouth helped the business sustain.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

Sky Force minted ₹3 crore on its second Friday, followed by ₹5 crore and ₹5.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, taking its India collection to over ₹100 crore in 10 days. The ₹14 crore second-weekend collection proved to be a big problem for Deva.

Budget remains a major issue for Sky Force

While the collection of the film has been decent and better than Akshay's last few releases, the reported budget of ₹160 crore is a cause of worry for the makers. While the breakeven mark may be achieved by music, TV and digital streaming rights, the actual profit may not be much.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

