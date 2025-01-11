Dhamaal Actor Tiku Talsania Is In Critical Condition After Suffering A Heart Attack: Report

Tiku Talsania, known for his comic roles in Bollywood, reportedly suffered a heart attack. The veteran actor has been part of several TV shows and movies in the Hindi entertainment industries, such as Andaz Apna Apna, Special 26, Devdas and Uttaran, among others.

Tiku Talsania's health update

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Tiku Talsania's condition is critical after suffering a major heart attack. More information regarding the hospital and other details are awaited.

(A file photo of Tiku Talsania | Image: Facebook)

Who is Tiku Talsania?

The veteran actor made his acting debut with a TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984. Two years later in 1986, he got the opportunity to work in three Hindi movies - Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty and Asli Naqli. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor and he went on to entertain the audience in supporting roles. He has worked in movies such as Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Virasat and Hungama 2. Apart from film, he has also worked in several popular shows, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.

He was last seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

What do we know about Tiku Talsania's personal life?