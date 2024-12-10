Dharmendra Summoned By Delhi Court For Cheating, Fraud Case Related To His Garam Dharam Dhaba

Dharmendra seems to have landed in legal trouble over his restaurant franchise - Garam Dharam. A court in Delhi has issued a summon in the actor's name for a case that will be heard in February 2025. The case has been filed by a Delhi-based businessman who has alleged that he was lured into investing in the franchise on a false premise.

Why is Dharmendra being summoned by the Delhi court?

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has recently issued summons against veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in a cheating case related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The summon, issued by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal, is based on a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar who alleged that he was lured into investing in the franchise. "The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed," the judge said in the summoning order passed on December 5, as per ANI.



"Accordingly, let the accused persons at serial number 1 (Dharam Singh Deol), 2 and 3 be summoned for the commission of offences under section 420, 120B read with section 34 IPC. Let the accused persons at serial no. 2 and 3 be also summoned for the offence of criminal intimidation under section 506 of IPC," the court ordered. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 20, 2025.

What is the case against Dharmendra?

As per ANI, the case of complainant Sushil Kumar is that in the month of April 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharam with an offer to open a franchise of Garam Dharma Dhaba on NH-24/NH-9, Uttar Pradesh. The complainant was allegedly lured to invest in the franchise on the pretext that the branches of said restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place and Haryana's Murthal were generating a monthly turnover of approximately Rs 70 to 80 Lakh. The complainant was promised that he would have to invest a sum of Rs 41 lakh against an assurance of a seven per cent profit on his investment. The complainant was also promised that he would be getting complete assistance for setting up the franchise in Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that one of the co-accused asked the complainant to invest a sum of Rs 63 lakhs plus tax and to arrange land for the said business and accordingly, a letter of intent dated September 22, 2018, was executed between the complainant, his business associates, co-accused persons. As per the letter, the complainant and his business associates had to pay a sum of Rs 63 lakhs up to January 31, 2019, to get the business franchise.

Garam Dharam is a Dharmendra-inspired North Indian Dhaba restaurant | Image: Garam Dharam/Instagram



Thereafter, a cheque for an amount of Rs 17.70 lacs dated September 22, 2018, was handed over by the complainant to the co-accused and the same was encashed in the account of the respondents. It is stated that in furtherance of the agreement between them, the land was also purchased on November 2, 2018, by the complainant and his business associates at the Highway near Gajraula, District Amroha, UP. Later, they approached respondent number 2 to start speedy work to run the business as early as possible, but to date, neither of the respondents inspected the said purchased land nor did they meet the complainant. It was also stated that despite repeated attempts made by the complainant to meet the respondents, he did not receive any response which led him and his business associates have been cheated by the respondents and have suffered a loss. It is further alleged that the complainant was rather threatened with dire consequences if he attempted to contact them again.