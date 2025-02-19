DYK Sharmila Tagore Blamed Son Saif Ali Khan For THIS Reason

Soha Ali Khan is a royalty princess, but not many know that she was a nerdy banker. The daughter of cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore had always been known for doing good films but was not lucky enough. In a recent interview, she revealed her bold decision to quit her banking job for a film career that left her without both and her mother blamed her brother, Saif Ali Khan, for the situation.

Soha Ali Khan recalls how she lost her first film and banking career together

In a conversation with Siddhartha Basu on his YouTube channel Quizzitok, Soha revealed that she had no interest in pursuing Hindi films during her childhood. Her parents, pleased with her academic performance, also preferred she take a different career path. “My parents were very happy. They had invested very heavily in my education and they wanted me to do something else, and I did. I was a banker,” she shared. However, she mentioned leaving that job after just 13 months when Amol offered her a role in Paheli.

“He wanted to launch me, he wanted to launch another actor,” she said, recalling that the film did not materialise. By then, she had already resigned from her well-paying job. Reflecting on the experience, she added, “I realised you should not quit your well-paid corporate job if someone just offers you a film. There has to be a contract, there has to be a signing amount.”

Soha Ali Khan reveals mom's stern warning to Saif Ali Khan: ‘It will be your fault’

Soha chose not to tell her parents about her decision, knowing they would disapprove. When they discovered it three months later, they were deeply shocked. Reflecting on that time, she said, “They found out three months later. I was jobless and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent for a flat in Lokhandwala and I had no income and they were not amused at all.”

Soha also shared that her mother had warned her brother Saif about influencing her career choices. She said, “My mother said to my brother, ‘If she joins films, it will be your fault because you would have filled her head with all kinds of things so don’t do that.’”