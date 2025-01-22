Elevator Full Of Blood, Kareena Was At Home: Bollywood Expert Simi Chandoke's Big Claims As Saif Mystery Deepens | Exclusive

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked during the wee hours of January 16 by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

While the actor recovers, several questions have been raised over the investigation and claims regarding the probe have come to light. On Republic's Debate With Arnab, Bollywood expert Simi Chandoke said that the police have been lying to the public on various facets of the matter as she demanded clarity over the puzzling aspects of the stabbing case.

After being stabbed by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan is back home and recovering | Image: ANI

'Police is lying'

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took the accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30), to the actor's building Satguru Sharan. After scaling the complex wall and walking into the building through the main entrance, Islam took the back staircase and air-conditioning duct to enter Saif's home through a window in one of the bathrooms. After the attacker was locked inside a room following a scuffle and stabbing Saif, he used the attached bathroom to escape through the air-conditioning duct. He later fled down the stairs and was captured on the 6th floor of the building for the first time on CCTV.

CCTV footage shows Saif's attacker in Satguru Sharan building | Image: ANI

Simi Chandoke, who claimed to have spoken to the residents of the Satguru Sharan building said, "The duct story is as lame as a lame duck. On Monday, the building authorities went there and checked. Those ducts are meant for the split ACs. There is no way a person can get access to it or out of it. The police have been lying. It's a white lie," she said.

Simi Chandoke counters the police narrative on the clean elevator

She added, "The police said that there was no blood in the elevator. The elevator was full of blood. The management had to get them cleaned afterwards. They said Kareena was not at home. She came home at 1.45 am after her dinner night. On Monday, the residents of the building went to the scene of the crime and saw everything. The cops have been lying to us for a week now. The investigation is botched up. The police have fed us with lies."