Emergency Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Shows Decent Growth On Saturday

Emergency Box Office Collection: The Kangana Ranaut starrer hit the big screens on January 17 after multiple delays. The movie is headlined and directed by the actress. Despite releasing without a clash, the movie does not seem to make much impact on the audience on the big screen.

Emergency box office collection moves at snail's pace

The Kangana Ranaut movie opened at a decent ₹ 2.5 crore in India. Despite a non-working day on Saturday, the movie failed to register a massive jump. Emergency has raked in ₹ 3.50 Cr as per early estimates by Sacnilk.



Official poster of Emergency | Image: X

The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 6 crore. The Kangana Ranaut starrer political drama recorded the maximum occupancy in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad. The mixed reviews of the movie have been a deterrent factor to the box office collections. The coming days remain crucial to assess the movie's overall growth.

Fans review Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency hit theatres today on January 17. While the political drama had a slow opening at the box office, it has received positive feedback from viewers. Directed by the Queen actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi from Emergency | Image: IMDb

In Himachal Pradesh 's Shimla, moviegoers shared their thoughts after watching the first half of the film. "The first half was really good. The characters have been portrayed well, the cinematography is impressive, and the acting is excellent. So far, I'm enjoying it," Shyam, a moviegoer, told ANI after the interval. Another viewer, Nikhil, who was equally impressed, said, "The film has shown events up to 1975 so far, and it's amazing. It's a must-watch for the younger generation to understand India's past. Kangana Ma'am's portrayal of Indira Gandhi is unbeatable--no one else could have played this role better. I'm excited to see the second half." The political drama, which had a lukewarm start at the box office, stars Anupam Kher apart from Kangana in the film. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.