Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Game Over For Kangana Ranaut Starrer As Biz Fails To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut starrer Indira Gandhi biopic released on January 17 after several hiccups and controversies surrounding its subject matter. Despite cuts, the film was not released in Punjab. Kangana claimed that her movie's collections suffered as they have always performed well in Punjab. Nevertheless, the film is looking to wrap up its run with low collections.

Emergency stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi | Image: X

Emergency collection continue to fall as week 1 almost winds up

The opening for Emergency was on a lower note. In six days, it has collected ₹13.25 crore at the domestic box office. On the sixth day, the film minted only ₹85 lakh, as per early estimates. The biz has reduced by over 85 percent from the first Sunday, which is not a good sign. Emergency had an overall 6.46% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, January 22.

Emergency released on January 17 | Image: X

This film is directed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studio.

SGPC opposes Kangana's film in Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held protests outside cinemas at many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" resulting in the film not being released in most places. The film, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The political drama, in controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, was released across the country on Friday after several delays.

Sikh activits oppose release of Emergency | Image: PTI

Many cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda did not screen the movie. Police force was deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state. In Amritsar, for instance, protesters were seen carrying black flags and placards saying "Emergency should be banned" and "Boycott Emergency movie".