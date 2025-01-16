Search icon
Published 18:55 IST, January 16th 2025

Emergency: Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis Special Screening Of Kangana Ranaut Film, Heaps Praises On The Political Drama

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' film.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency will release on January 17 | Image: X

Emergency is headlined and directed by Kangana Ranaut. After multiple delays, the movie is scheduled to finally hit the big screens on January 17. The political drama portrays the 21-month Emergency imposed in 1975 by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, a special screening took place in Nagpur, attended by prominent politicians, including Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

CM Devendra Fadnavis attends screening of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' film. In the visuals captured by ANI, Kangana, who is also a politician, could be seen exchanging warm greetings with the Chief Minister as he arrived at a theatre in Mumbai to watch the film.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a screening of Kangana and Anupam Kher's film 'Emergency' in Nagpur. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the screening. In one of the images, Gadkari, Kangana and Kher can be seen conversing with each other."#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January," Kangana captioned the post.

Gadkari also took to X and heaped praise on the team of 'Emergency' for "presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence."

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKherJi, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Anupam Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.

Emergency is worth watching or not?

About Emergency, Umari Sandhu wrote on X, "Best thing about film : #KanganaRanaut MINDBLOWING PERFORMANCE! I don’t like Historical films, that’s not my cup of tea. But Kangana Stole the Show all the way (sic)."

Many on social media did not believe that the movie was good given how Kangana's movie choices have fared in the past, both critically and commercially. "Fir bhi disaster hi hogi (sic)," commented one while another one wrote, “The best thing about Emergency is that there is none of Kangana’s embarrassing, clumsy dancing because of the subject matter. Thank God (sic).”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:55 IST, January 16th 2025

