Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films Crash On Monday, Kangana Ranaut Starrer Performs Slightly Better

Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection: Both films hit the big screens on January 17 and opened to a lukewarm response in the domestic market. The films registered growth in the subsequent days. However, the political drama based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as well as the debut film of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn crashed on the first Monday of release.

Emergency crashes at the box office on the first Monday of release

Emergency opened to a decent ₹ 2.5 Cr. The movie was released alongside Rasha Thadani and Amaan Devgn's Azaad on January 17. While the Kangana Ranaut starrer has performed much better, the collections of the film remain dismal, at best.

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi from Emergency | Image: IMDb

The movie minted ₹3.6 crore on the first Saturday of release while it raked on ₹4.25 crore on Sunday, in an phenomenal jump. However, on the first Monday of release, the Kangana Ranaut movie minted only ₹1 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnlik. The movie's total sits at a decent ₹11 crore. Directed by the Queen actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.

Azaad shows no signs of growth at the box office

Azaad marks the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. Despite the star machinery promoting the film and the song Ui Amma creating good buzz, the movie failed to garner attention on the big screens. The drama opened to ₹1.5 crore in the domestic market. It minted ₹1.3 crore on Saturday and ₹1.75 crore on Sunday.

An official poster of Azaad | Source: IMDb