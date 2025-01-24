Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana And Rasha's Films Turn Out To Be Disaster In Opening Week, Earns...

Emergency Vs Azaad Box Office Collection Opening Week: Kangana Ranaut, and debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan starrer clashed at the box office last week. Both the movies had a low business on the opening day, where Emergency minted ₹2.5 crore, and Azaad earned only ₹1.5 crore at the box office in India. However, in the following days, the biographical political drama witnessed a growth in the collection, whereas periodic drama remained steady. Now, as both movies have turned a week older, let's see how they performed at the box office.

Emergency box office collection day 7

Helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the movie minted ₹1 crore at the box office, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the seven-day collection, the opening week total stands at ₹14.40 crore in India. Emergency had an overall 6.66% Hindi occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported in Kolkata (11.25 per cent). Kangana has been in the industry for over a decade now, and earning only ₹14 crore in the first week after being the face of several big hits is not what the audience expected.

The movie is based on the Indian Emergency, starring Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie faced numerous criticisms and is also not being screened in Punjab as the Sikh body believes that the movie shows their community in a bad light.

Azaad box office collection day 7

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie earned ₹42 lakh at the box office in India, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the seven-day collection, the total stands at ₹6.77 crore in the opening week. Azaad had an overall 6.29 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported in Chennai (68.67 per cent). Since the movie stars debutants Rasha (Raveena Tandon's daughter) and Aaman (Ajay Devgn's nephew) in the lead roles, but with Ajay himself steering the wheels, the movie should have performed well at the box office.

The movie is set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy forms an extraordinary bond with a spirited horse named Azaad. Their intertwined journey unfolds as a tale of rebellion and resilience, where his quest to ride the majestic horse transforms into a path of self-discovery and courage. In the movie, Rasha plays the love interest of Aaman.