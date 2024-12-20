Search icon
Published 15:40 IST, December 20th 2024

Everyone Is A Fan Of PM Narendra Modi: Yami Gautam On Development In Kashmir, Shooting Article 370

Yami Gautam praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, which have driven development in the region and promoted tourism.

Yami Gautam speaks on Republic Bharat Sangam event | Image: X/Republic world

Yami Gautam graced the Republic Media's Sangam Summit on December 20 and spoke about shooting her hit film Article 370 in Kashmir. She said that it was heartwarming for her to see the development in the region while she shot for the movie in the Valley. She heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies that have driven development in the region and promoted tourism.  

Yami shares what drove her to do Article 370

"When a script comes to me, I see the film without bias. I do it if I think it will engage me or challenge me as an actor. It (Article 370) was an author-backed role. It was inspired by true events, but one questions 'Did that really happen?'. The movie is based on facts and what information we had. It was verified. I was a part of a film which will be remembered for a long time for its subject and novelty. If we talk about new cinema, we should talk about new films and make them. It is a fact-based film. It was not a package with songs. They (audience) came to watch the film for the story."

Yami talks about changing Kashmir and PM Narendra Modi

About changing Kashmir, the Vicky Donor actress shared, "We shot the film in Kashmir. What we have seen about the region in the news, has become a memory. What we have seen and heard about the region, our shooting would not have been possible without the changes that have happened here."

She continued, "I thought that we would move around swiftly in the region, but there was traffic and tourism in Kashmir. It was so nice. I like to see and talk to people. We visited many local places. It was a different Kashmir. The Indian flag was flying and it made my heart swell with pride."

She further shared, "Everyone is Narendra Modi fan. The world is talking about him. He is true leader in every sense of the word. We feel very secure and safe led by him. His clarity of thought is great." Talking about the Uri surgical strike, she added, "You need a lot of courage to do something for your country."

Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.

Updated 15:40 IST, December 20th 2024

