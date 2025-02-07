Farah Khan Confesses She ‘Hated’ Her Husband Shirish Kunder Initially, Reveals His Peculiar Way Of Expressing Anger

Farah Khan has established herself one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. Apart from filmmaking, she has also choreographed several for several songs for which she has bagged several accolades. In a recent interaction, Farah made some shocking statements about her husband Shirish Kunder.

In an podcast with Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan revealed that, “I used to hate him. For six months, I thought he was gay”. When Archana further probed, and asked, “Do you still hate him?”. Farah Khan quickly replied, “No. Now, I am used to him. It’s been 20 years now”.

File photo of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder | Source: Instagram

Farah Khan further said, “Earlier, he (Shirish Kunder) user to get angry. And when he did, it was very annoying because he would just keep quiet and torture you by not talking. No one says sorry. Shirish has never apologised to me in 20 years because he is never wrong.If I glance at my phone while he’s talking, he’ll just walk out”.

All about Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s love story

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder met on the sets of Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa as Shirish Kunder was editing the movie. The two grew closer during the shooting of the movie and started dating each other soon after the movie was shot completely.

File photo of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder with kids | Source: Instagram