Published 14:12 IST, February 7th 2025
Farah Khan Confesses She ‘Hated’ Her Husband Shirish Kunder Initially, Reveals His Peculiar Way Of Expressing Anger
Farah Khan made some shocking revelations about her husband Shirish Kunder. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2004 and have three children.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Farah Khan has established herself one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. Apart from filmmaking, she has also choreographed several for several songs for which she has bagged several accolades. In a recent interaction, Farah made some shocking statements about her husband Shirish Kunder.
Farah Khan confession about her husband Shirish Kunder: I used to…’
In an podcast with Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan revealed that, “I used to hate him. For six months, I thought he was gay”. When Archana further probed, and asked, “Do you still hate him?”. Farah Khan quickly replied, “No. Now, I am used to him. It’s been 20 years now”.
Farah Khan further said, “Earlier, he (Shirish Kunder) user to get angry. And when he did, it was very annoying because he would just keep quiet and torture you by not talking. No one says sorry. Shirish has never apologised to me in 20 years because he is never wrong.If I glance at my phone while he’s talking, he’ll just walk out”.
All about Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s love story
Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder met on the sets of Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa as Shirish Kunder was editing the movie. The two grew closer during the shooting of the movie and started dating each other soon after the movie was shot completely.
On December 9, 2004, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot with each other and have been in a solid and happy marriage ever since. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are proud parents of three adorable triplets, Divya Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Czar Kunder. They have also worked together for films Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:12 IST, February 7th 2025