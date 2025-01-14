Fateh Box Office Collection Day 5: Sonu Sood Starrer Resurrects On Makar Sankranti, Earns ₹ 1.45 Crore

Fateh Box Office Collection: The Sonu Sood starrer hit the big screens on January 10, coinciding with the various harvest festivals celebrated across the country. While the movie did not get off to a promising start, it picked up pace on the fifth day of release. The movie released alongside Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Game Changer, which proved to be a deterrent in its business.

Fateh sees positive sign at the box office

The Sonu Sood starrer opened to a decent ₹2.4 crore. Fateh continued to maintain the pace at the ticketing counter. On day 2, the Sonu Sood starrer raked in ₹2.1 crore. It minted ₹2.25 crore on the following day. The movie concluded the first weekend with a total of ₹6.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Fateh is directed by Sonu Sood also features him as the titular character | Image: X





On the first Monday of release, the film raked in ₹95 Lakhs. The collection slipped below ₹1 crore for the first time. However, Fateh bounced back at the ticketing counter soon. The Sonu Sood starrer minted ₹1.45 crore on Tuesday, day 5 of release, owing to the Makar Sankranti holiday. The 5-day total of the movie is ₹9.15 crore.

Fateh marks Sonu Sood's directorial debut

Sonu Sood on Sunday shared the reason for choosing to direct Fateh. The actor, who has been an action star for most of his acting career, attended the red carpet screening of his debut directorial 'Fateh' in New Delhi. In a conversation with ANI, the 'Happy New Year' actor also expressed his take on the action genre and why he chose it for his debut directorial. "I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why our movies do not have action scenes like foreign movies. Why the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie."



Fateh released on Jan 10 | Image: X

Sonu spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film and he recalled an action scene that took 2.5 months during the making of the film. "When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation." Directed by Sood, the film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic.