Fateh X Review: Sonu Sood's Actioner Is 'Better' Than Unni Mukundan's Marco, Say Netizens

Fateh X Review: Sonu Sood's directorial debut has finally arrived in theatres on Jan 10. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles, the Hindi film is also the directorial debut for Sonu Sood. The early cinemagoers who have already watched the film cannot stop themself from sharing the reviews on their X(formerly Twitter) and most of them are impressed.

What’s the verdict for Sonu Sood’s action thriller?

Several internet users quickly shared their opinions about the film. One person wrote, "Fateh is an action entertainer with a good storyline. Sonu Sood has impressed with his directorial debut. From the various ensemble cast of the film to the main lead, everyone has done a good job. It's a Massy + classy and filled with drama film! (sic)."

Another user remarked, "Fateh is a full-throttle action ride! Sonu Sood's directorial debut is impressive, with incredible action sequences. Balancing multiple roles, Sonu aces direction, acting, and writing. A solid performance from the entire cast. A must-watch for action lovers!"

Netizens compared Sonu Sood’s directorial debut with Unni Mukundan’s Marco

A user compared Sonu Sood's Fateh with the recent South Indian release Marco, stating, “#Fateh is high on action and often brutal. It surpasses #Kill in terms of action but falls short of #Marco, while the story is better than Marco but not Kill. It's a decent mix of action, a message on cybersecurity, patriotism, and dialogues, but it lacks finesse in storytelling. #SonuSood has done the unexpected—both as an actor and director. #JacquelineFernandez continues to struggle, #NaseeruddinShah and #VijayRaaz are decent. Watch it if you are a die-hard fan of brutal action movies like #JohnWick and don’t care much about cinematic brilliance.”