Fighter 'Sleazy' And 'Vulgar', Sky Force Shows 'Real Patriotism': Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan Fans Get Into War Or Words
Comparisons are being drawn between Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, considering they are in the same genre.
Akshay Kumar's aerial action film Sky Force, based on the true story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, released in theatres on Friday, ahead of the Republic Day. It will look to start its box office run on a good note, the reviews have been positive and can drive its success at the ticket window. Meanwhile, comparisons are being drawn between Sky Force and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, considering they are in the same genre.
Akshay fans attack Hrithik's Fighter
Fighter, which released last year on Republic Day, managed to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films last year. However, it received mixed reviews which hampered its box office run. After Sky Force released, Akshay Kumar's fans started sharing snippets and bad reviews of Fighter on social media. They drew comparisons between the two movies to establish which one is better.
Many pointed out that Fighter did not show IAF officers in a “dignified light” and shared intimate snapshots of Hrithik and Deepika from the film to back their claims even as they praised Akshay for highlighting the "true face of patriotism" in Sky Force. Hrithik fans, meanwhile, came to his rescue and trolled Akshay for his ongoing slump at the box office.
Sky Force tickets selling at cheaper rates
Sky Force is expected to take a decent opening at the box office. It minted over ₹3.7 crore in advance bookings and will look to make the most of reduced ticket prices due to Cinema Lovers Day. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya.
Sky Force revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.
