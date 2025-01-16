Film Over Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut's 'Double Standards' Exposed Over Deafening Silence In Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case

Kangana Ranaut is known for sharing her thoughts and opinions on all burning issues. However, she has yet to comment on the deadly attack on her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. The actress addressed the media at the special screening of Emergency which was attended by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis. While the CM condemned the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut remained quiet.

Kangana Ranaut's 'double standard' exposed

Not a long time ago, Kangana Ranaut landed in a soup when a CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur slapped her at Chandigarh airport. At the time, the actress took to her social media account to question the bigwigs and Bollywood insiders on keeping mum and not condemning the attack on her. In a now-deleted post, she said, “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me, remember if tomorrow if you are walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli/Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage, then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech, if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me.”

However, the same actress has now kept quiet after her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 6 times by a knife in the safety of his home. The actress addressed the media at a special screening of her movie Emergency in Mumbai. While she spoke about her film and encouraged the audience to watch it in theatres upon its release on January 17, she avoided answering questions on the safety of Saif Ali Khan. At the time of publishing this story, the actress had not made a statement about this issue on social media as well.

Saif Ali Khan out of danger after attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in `Satguru Sharan' building.



