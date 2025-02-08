From 6-Year-old Saree To Strapless Metallic Gown: Priyanka Chopra's MIL Denise Jonas' Wedding Looks Are Definite Head Turners

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with Neelam Upadhya on February 7. The wedding festivities of the couple began on February 5 in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and his parents Paul and Denise who flew down to partake in the functions. The Fashion actress' mother-in-law caught social media attention with her impeccable style and looks.

Denise Jonas serves a lesson in fashion sustainability

On February 6, Priyanka Chopra's family hosted a mehendi night as a part of the pre-wedding festivities. While the actress herself wore a strapless, embellished gown, her mother-in-law Denise wore a pink saree. Interestingly, it was the same saree she wore in 2016 for the engagement ceremony of Nick and Priyanka.

Denise effortlessly blended in with the desi look in the pink-hued net saree. She left the pallu open and donned a matching sleeveless blouse. She teamed the look with a bun and hair accessories. She donned minimal accessories with a simple silver dangler earring.

Denise Jonas dons a breathtaking gown on sangeet night

For the sangeet ceremony, Denise Jonas brought out the classic Hollywood glam. She wore a metallic gold strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. She kept her tresses open and teamed the look with a silver earring. She even took the stage to perform with Priyanka's mother Madhu and the bride's mother.