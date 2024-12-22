Genelia D'Souza Reacts To Sonam Kapoor's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People, Internet Calls Her Classy

Genelia D’Souza is known to slay with her style and jolly nature has managed to win millions of hearts with her impeccable performances. Genelia has not only created a name in the Bollywood industry, but she is quite popular in the south film industry as well. She recently grabbed the attention of netizens wen she reacted to a video in regard to Sonam Kapoor.

Genelia’s response to Sonam Kapoor’s remark

When Sonam Kapoor had appeared in a talk show and was asked by the host, who is the most real on Instagram and she had replied Genelia, Sameera, whatever, all these people”. The widely circulated video not only reached Genelia, but she also reacted and dropped a comment on the post. The actress posted a bunch of folded hands emoji on it.

Genelia D'Souza's response to Sonam Kapoor's remark | Source: Instagram

Fans took to social media to express their opinion and one user wrote, “I always thought Sonam was a bit of an odd character, but after looking into her siblings, it’s clear she’s the worst of the bunch—though the others aren’t far behind. It seems like poor parenting from Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor might be the root cause.” Another user wrote, “As she should. Sonam is a bully sometimes”.

File photo of Genelia D'Souza | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Genelia D’Souza and Sonam Kapoor?

Genelia D’Souza will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Junior in Telugu and Kannada. Genelia had made her acting comeback in 2022 with the Hindi film Mister Mummy and Marathi film Ved. In 2023, she was seen in Hindi movie Trial Period.

While Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 Blind. The film was well recieved by the audience for its acting skills and plotline.

File photo of Sonam Kapoor | Source: IMDb