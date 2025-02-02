Ghajini 2: Aamir Khan, Allu Aravind Hint At '₹1000 Crore' Grossing Sequel

Aamir Khan's action thriller Ghajini was a massive hit, and reports of its sequel have been making headlines for quite some time. Recently, at the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel, attended by Aamir Khan and producer Allu Aravind hinted that the sequel of action thriller is finally in works.

Sequel of Ghajini finally in works?

During the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel in Mumbai, Allu Aravind said, “I want make a ₹1000 crore film with him (Aamir Khan), maybe Ghajini 2”. To which the Laal Singh Chadha actor quickly replied, Definitely sir”. Aamir then later said, “Sir, a lot on the net is going around Ghajini 2”. Allu Aravind said, "People started writing about it."

File photo of Allu Aravind | Source: iMDb

Soon the news went viral on social media platforms. One user took to X and wrote, “Finally Ghajini 2 is one cards”. Another user wrote, “Ghajini 2 cakewalk”. “Times have changed”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Aamir Khan | Source: IMDb

All about Ghajini

Ghajini was released in 2008 and was a remake of the 2005 Tamil film of the same name, which featured Suriya. Both versions were directed by AR Murugadoss and receive much love till today. The Hindi version was a box office hit. Apart from Aamir Khan and Asin, the film also stared Jiah khan, Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat and Sunil Grover among others. The movie was widely publicised for its gripping scenes, Aamir Khan’s 8-pack abs, Asin and Aamir’s on-screen chemistry and for its soothing music album.

Poster of Ghajini | Source: IMDb