Ghajini 2: What's The Truth About Aamir Khan Starrer Sequel? Producer Allu Aravind Clarifies '₹1000 Crore Sequel' Comment

Fan anticipation for Ghajini 2 was stoked when producer Allu Aravind, who was in Mumbai for the Hindi trailer launch of Naga Chaitanya's Thandel, stated that he would love to work on the film with Aamir Khan. The star of the 2008 Bollywood remake was also present at the event and reacted to Aravind's claims with a soft smile, indicating his keenness. Soon reports started doing the rounds that indeed, Ghajini 2 is in the works. But is it?

Ghajini stars Aamir Khan, Asin and Pradeep Rawat | Image: IMDb

Ghajini 2: Allu Aravind clarifies his comment

At the Thandel Hindi trailer launch, Allu Aravind stated that Ghajini was the first ₹100 crore grosser in Indian cinema and he would now like to make "₹1000 crore grossing" Ghajini 2 with Aamir. The Bollywood star reacted to the comment by passing off a humbled smile. Many speculated that the sequel is indeed going to happen, given how old classics are being revived with sequels - Gadar 2, Border 2 and more are examples of hits turning into franchises.

Now, Allu Aravind has clarified his comment on the matter. According to Bollywood Hungama, when asked about Ghajini 2, the ace producer said, "No. I was kidding with him (Aamir).” Earlier, multiple reports claimed that both Aamir and Suriya (the latter played the same part in the Tamil original) were in “simultaneous” talks with producers Allu Arvind and Madhu Mantena for the possible Ghajini sequel. To this, the producer said, “No Sir, we have no such plans.”

