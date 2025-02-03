Google Issued Notice As Aaradhya Bachchan, 13, Moves Court Over Fake Information About Her On Internet

Aaradhya Bachchan, the 13-year-old daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has approached the Delhi High Court requesting the removal of fake and misleading information about her health from several websites. This is the second petition that Aaradhya has filed regarding alleged fake information about her on the internet and various social media platforms.

What happened at the Court hearing?

As a result, the Delhi High Court also issued notices to Google and an entertainment portal- Bollywood Time. Justice Mini Pushkarna presided over the brief hearing, during which the court acknowledged that defendants, referred to as “vitiators and uploaders", are still to make an appearance in the case. Consequently, their right to defend has been forfeited. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 17.

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011 | Image: Instagram

What is Aaradhya's petition about?

In April 2023, the Delhi High Court restrained various YouTube channels from circulating false information regarding Aaradhya’s health. Some videos even claimed she was no more, Aaradhya said in her previous petition. Aaradhya Bachchan filed the second petition after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the high court order.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at an event in Mumbai | Image: X