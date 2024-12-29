Published 10:01 IST, December 29th 2024
Govinda's Daughter Brutally Trolled For Saying 'Period Pain Is Psychological, Only Delhi, Mumbai Girls Complain About Cramps'
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja's controversial take on menstrual cramps has been garnering attention from social media users who have been slamming her.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Govinda's wife Sunita and daugther Tina Ahuja recently appeared in a podcast interview. Speaking at the interview, comments made by Tina on menstrual cramps have gone viral online. In conversation, the 35-year-old implied that women from Mumbai and Delhi are the only ones who fuss about period pain while other women do not experience any cramps. She also stressed that menstrual cramps are a result of one's diet. Tina's comments have received major flak from netizens.
Govinda's wife and daughter make controversial remark on period pain
Tina Ahuja and Sunita Ahuja sat for a conversation with Hautterfly where they discussed various parts of their lives. In a brief segment, the actor's daughter opined about period cramps and menopause. She remarked that cramps and pains experienced by women during their menstrual cycle are ‘psychological'.
Tina Ahuja said, “I have stayed mostly in Chandigarh and I have heard only these girls from Bombay and Delhi speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. Women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realise when they get their periods or undergo menopause. They don’t feel a thing.”
She further implied that dietary restrictions lead to discomfort in the period. Tina added, "I have a very desi body. I don’t feel back pain and cramps. But, here I see girls always talking about feeling cramps. You eat your ghee, correct your diet, give up unnecessary dieting, sleep well, things get normal. Most of the girls suffer due to their obsession with dieting." Sunita Ahuja concurred with her daughter on her statements.
Tina Ahuja brutally trolled for her ignorance
As soon as the video of Tina and Sunita Ahuja surfaced online, the mother-daughter duo was subjected to massive criticism online. Social media users have been sharing their anectodes and personal experiences to stress how ignorant both women sound. Others pointed out that Tina Ahuja is not a medical practitioner and thus she should refrain from giving opinions on such matters. The mother-daughter duo is yet to react to the same.
Updated 10:01 IST, December 29th 2024