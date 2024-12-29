Govinda's Daughter Brutally Trolled For Saying 'Period Pain Is Psychological, Only Delhi, Mumbai Girls Complain About Cramps'

Govinda's wife Sunita and daugther Tina Ahuja recently appeared in a podcast interview. Speaking at the interview, comments made by Tina on menstrual cramps have gone viral online. In conversation, the 35-year-old implied that women from Mumbai and Delhi are the only ones who fuss about period pain while other women do not experience any cramps. She also stressed that menstrual cramps are a result of one's diet. Tina's comments have received major flak from netizens.

Govinda's wife and daughter make controversial remark on period pain

Tina Ahuja and Sunita Ahuja sat for a conversation with Hautterfly where they discussed various parts of their lives. In a brief segment, the actor's daughter opined about period cramps and menopause. She remarked that cramps and pains experienced by women during their menstrual cycle are ‘psychological'.

Tina Ahuja said, “I have stayed mostly in Chandigarh and I have heard only these girls from Bombay and Delhi speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. Women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realise when they get their periods or undergo menopause. They don’t feel a thing.”

She further implied that dietary restrictions lead to discomfort in the period. Tina added, "I have a very desi body. I don’t feel back pain and cramps. But, here I see girls always talking about feeling cramps. You eat your ghee, correct your diet, give up unnecessary dieting, sleep well, things get normal. Most of the girls suffer due to their obsession with dieting." Sunita Ahuja concurred with her daughter on her statements.

Tina Ahuja brutally trolled for her ignorance

Social media users troll Tina Ahuja for her comments | Image: Instagram