Govinda Denies Being Part Of Bhagam Bhag 2 Cast: Nobody Has Approached Me

Govind has been away from the big screens for five years now, but it was reported that he would be making a comeback with a sequel of Bhagam Bhag. When the sequel was announced, many reports speculated that the OG trio - Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, would return. However, it seems, the makers have a different plan as they haven't approached the veteran actor for the sequel, shares Govinda.

Govinda not in Bhagam Bhag 2?

A report in Muid-Day quoted Govinda saying that nobody approached him for Bhagam Bhag 2. He added that this is not the first report about him doing a sequel, in fact, many reports claim he will be doing other sequels of his movie, including Partner. “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner," the actor said.

When asked if offered, would he accept it, to this, he replied, "I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character and the director.”

(A still from Bhagam Bhag 2 | Image: IMDb)

What do we know about Bhagam Bhag 2?

The movie's rights have been acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who is also working on the script. In a statement, she said, "A special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

