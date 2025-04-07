sb.scorecardresearch
  • Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Clarifies Fuel Price Dynamics | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th 2025, 10:50 IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Clarifies Fuel Price Dynamics | LIVE

Fuel Price Hike: The Union government has announced a ₹2 per litre increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, sparking widespread discussions about its impact on consumers. While the government assures that retail prices will remain unaffected, the move has raised questions about its timing and implications for the economy. Stay tune with republic for more LIVE updates.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Union Minister Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Puri | Image: X

Fuel Price Hike: The Union government has announced a ₹2 per litre increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, sparking widespread discussions about its impact on consumers. While the government assures that retail prices will remain unaffected, the move has raised questions about its timing and implications for the economy. Follow our live blog for real-time updates. Stay tune with republic for more LIVE updates. 

Live Blog

April 14th 2025, 10:50 IST

Mehul Choksi Likely to Be Extradited to India Soon, Says SP Vaid

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid commented on the arrest of Mehul Choksi, saying the fugitive businessman is likely to be extradited to India soon. “Just like Rana was brought back, he too will be. The legal battle will continue, but Indian agencies are working hard,” he said. Vaid also noted that Choksi is suffering from cancer and questioned, “Why run in this condition?”

April 7th 2025, 17:48 IST

'I am delighted to visit Portugal....': President Draupadi Murmu

During joint statement in Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu says, “I am delighted to visit Portugal. I am indebted for the reception I received. My visit has come when our ties are completing 50 years.”

April 7th 2025, 17:46 IST

LPG cylinder prices are going to increase by Rs 50 from tomorrow

LPG cylinder prices are going to increase by Rs 50 from tomorrow in the country.

April 7th 2025, 17:11 IST

BJP holds protest against West Bengal SSC recruitment case...

 BJP holds protest against West Bengal SSC recruitment case in Kolkata.

April 7th 2025, 16:37 IST

The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50: Hardeep Puri

Fuel Price Hike: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri says, “The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853.”

April 7th 2025, 16:27 IST

The excise rates are going up by Rs 2 on petrol and diesel: Hardeep Puri

Fuel Price Hike: Hardeep Singh Puri says, “The excise rates are going up by Rs 2 on petrol and diesel.”

April 7th 2025, 16:20 IST

International prices of petrol going up: Hardeep Puri

Fuel price hike: Price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50, announces Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 

April 7th 2025, 16:16 IST

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel price hike

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri holding press conference on hike on excise duty on petrol and diesel.

April 7th 2025, 15:58 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends the inauguration ceremony of First All India Police...

Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends the inauguration ceremony of First All India Police Handball Cluster on Monday.

April 7th 2025, 15:57 IST

Massive fire breaks out at a general store in Noida

Massive fire breaks out at a general store in Noida Sector-49. 

April 7th 2025, 15:33 IST

Tight security on Jammu Srinagar National Highway...

CRPF tightened security on Jammu Srinagar National Highway as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu & Kashmir.

April 7th 2025, 15:22 IST

Madras High Court extends interim bail granted to comedian Kunal Kamra...

The Madras High Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17 in a case concerning his jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

April 7th 2025, 15:04 IST

Amit Shah Speaking with BSF soldiers at 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua...

Amit Shah speaking with BSF soldiers at 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

April 7th 2025, 14:26 IST

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari with BJP MLAs, protests at the Assembly against CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs, protests at the Assembly against CM Mamata Banerjee and her government. 

April 7th 2025, 14:01 IST

Illegal Mazar demolished on irrigation department land in Haridwar

Illegal Mazar demolished on irrigation department land in Haridwar on Monday afternoon.

April 7th 2025, 13:57 IST

heatwave conditions in Delhi and North India...

Red alert has been issued for West Rajasthan for the coming two days... Heatwave conditions are likely in Punjab in the next three days. In the next four days, we can see heatwave conditions in Haryana. Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas.

April 7th 2025, 13:22 IST

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds the 'Janta darshan'...

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds the 'Janta darshan' programme at CMR, Jaipur.

April 7th 2025, 13:06 IST

Mamata Banerjee met with teachers who lost their jobs...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with teachers who lost their jobs. The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court’s order cancelling the appointment of over 25,000 staff in Bengal’s schools by the SSC.

April 7th 2025, 12:37 IST

CM Mamata Banerjee to meet teachers after SC verdict...

WB CM Mamata Banerjee to meet thousands of sacked teachers after SC verdict.

April 7th 2025, 12:31 IST

PDP's Waheed Para slams NC govt over Waqf act...

PDP's Waheed Para slams NC govt after J-K assembly Speaker reject motions to discuss Waqf Act.

April 7th 2025, 11:56 IST

Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally...

LoP Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai.

April 7th 2025, 11:46 IST

Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Waqf Amendment Act...

Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Waqf Amendment Act, NC MLA's tear bill copies in the house.

April 7th 2025, 11:20 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 91 crores at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

April 7th 2025, 11:18 IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet the teachers...

 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet the teachers who lost their job as Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC order to cancel the appointment of over 25,000 staff in Bengal schools by SSC.

April 7th 2025, 11:18 IST

Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly...

Jammu: Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as NC (National Conference) and opposition MLAs protest against the Speaker for not allowing their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Published April 7th 2025, 11:23 IST