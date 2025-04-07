Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Clarifies Fuel Price Dynamics | LIVE

Fuel Price Hike: The Union government has announced a ₹2 per litre increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel, sparking widespread discussions about its impact on consumers. While the government assures that retail prices will remain unaffected, the move has raised questions about its timing and implications for the economy. Follow our live blog for real-time updates. Stay tune with republic for more LIVE updates.
Stay tune with republic world for more latest live updates
Former J&K DGP SP Vaid commented on the arrest of Mehul Choksi, saying the fugitive businessman is likely to be extradited to India soon. “Just like Rana was brought back, he too will be. The legal battle will continue, but Indian agencies are working hard,” he said. Vaid also noted that Choksi is suffering from cancer and questioned, “Why run in this condition?”
During joint statement in Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu says, “I am delighted to visit Portugal. I am indebted for the reception I received. My visit has come when our ties are completing 50 years.”
LPG cylinder prices are going to increase by Rs 50 from tomorrow in the country.
BJP holds protest against West Bengal SSC recruitment case in Kolkata.
Fuel Price Hike: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri says, “The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853.”
Fuel Price Hike: Hardeep Singh Puri says, “The excise rates are going up by Rs 2 on petrol and diesel.”
Fuel price hike: Price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50, announces Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri holding press conference on hike on excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends the inauguration ceremony of First All India Police Handball Cluster on Monday.
Massive fire breaks out at a general store in Noida Sector-49.
CRPF tightened security on Jammu Srinagar National Highway as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu & Kashmir.
The Madras High Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17 in a case concerning his jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
Amit Shah speaking with BSF soldiers at 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs, protests at the Assembly against CM Mamata Banerjee and her government.
Illegal Mazar demolished on irrigation department land in Haridwar on Monday afternoon.
Red alert has been issued for West Rajasthan for the coming two days... Heatwave conditions are likely in Punjab in the next three days. In the next four days, we can see heatwave conditions in Haryana. Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas.
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma holds the 'Janta darshan' programme at CMR, Jaipur.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with teachers who lost their jobs. The Supreme Court has upheld the Calcutta High Court’s order cancelling the appointment of over 25,000 staff in Bengal’s schools by the SSC.
WB CM Mamata Banerjee to meet thousands of sacked teachers after SC verdict.
PDP's Waheed Para slams NC govt after J-K assembly Speaker reject motions to discuss Waqf Act.
LoP Rahul Gandhi joins NSUI's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai.
Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Waqf Amendment Act, NC MLA's tear bill copies in the house.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 91 crores at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet the teachers who lost their job as Supreme Court upholds Calcutta HC order to cancel the appointment of over 25,000 staff in Bengal schools by SSC.
Jammu: Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as NC (National Conference) and opposition MLAs protest against the Speaker for not allowing their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.