World Health Day 2025: Lifestyle Coach Reveals Six Indian Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Must Eat To Boost Overall Health

World Health Day 2025: With the aim of promoting health and ensuring the safety of the world while serving those who are vulnerable, the idea of celebrating World Health Day originated in 1948 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Seventy-seven years later, World Health Day is still observed with the same motive and spirit.

This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) campaign for World Health Day is centered around the theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.’

Turmeric is Indian anti-inflammatory food. Image: Pexels

95 to 96 percent of all diseases are linked to high inflammation

Celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who has worked with many well-known celebrities, highlights how high inflammation has become a major health concern in his recent Instagram post.

In the video, he explains that 95 to 96 percent of all diseases are linked to high inflammation. So, if you're aiming for lifestyle changes like improved sleep quality, effective stress management, regular exercise, and a balanced diet, incorporating six well-known Indian anti-inflammatory foods can significantly boost your overall health.

List of six Indian anti-inflammatory foods

Here are six Indian anti-inflammatory foods you must eat to boost overall health and keep disease at bay:

Turmeric Ginger Garlic Spinach or Palak Moringa or Drumsticks Kidney Beans or Moong Beans

Coutinho also recommends a bonus food, which he calls a superpower food - amla, an Indian gooseberry - that you can incorporate into your lifestyle. Underscoring the importance of turmeric consumption, he said, ‘When we talk about turmeric, I want you to be cautious with curcumin supplements, especially if you have liver problems. Overdosing on curcumin supplements may not be good for your liver."

Common diseases linked to inflammatory conditions

Eight common diseases that are linked to high inflammation, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH), are as follows: