Govinda Reveals Shilpa Shetty's ROFL Reaction After He Accidentally Shot Himself: Where Was Sunita

Govinda has been in the news after he accidentally shot himself while packing his licensed gun in the luggage. The veteran actor was immediately rushed to hospital where he was treated for his wound. Since then he has stayed away from the media probably resting at home. Now weeks later, Govinda will be making his first on-camera appearance after the accident on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The promo of the same was unveiled by Netflix which showed him shedding light on the aftermath of the accident. He shared a hilarious reaction of Shilpa Shetty when she visited the actor to check on his health and how she teased him about the incident.

Shilpa Shetty jokes if not wife Sunita Ahuja then who shot Govinda

In the promo, Govinda can be seen sitting beside his nephew Krushna Abhishek and Chunky Panday. He then shared a hilarious reaction of Shilpa who came to visit him post-accident. He said, "When Shilpa came to meet me, she first asked me, ‘ChiChi, how did you hurt yourself? Where was Sunita?’ I told her, ‘Sunita was out, she was visiting a temple." He then added, "She (Shilpa) then asked, ‘Who shot you then?’"

(A file photo of Shilpa Shetty and Govinda | Image: X)

For the unversed, Shilpa and Govinda share a close bond as the duo have worked together in several movies, including Pardesi Babu, Chhote Sarkar and Aag.

On a serious note, Govinda shared that initially, he couldn't believe what happened to him. "Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? I was preparing to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was around 4:45-5:00 am. Woh giri aur chal padi. I felt a jhatka and then saw… there was a fountain (of blood)."

(A file photo of Govinda | Image: X)

Govinda accidentally shot himself on October 1