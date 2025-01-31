Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 08:54 IST, January 31st 2025

Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan Officially Announces Comic Sequel Starring OG Trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

After months of speculations, Priyadarshan officially confirmed working on the much-awaited sequel, Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal.

Hera Pheri 3 | Image: X

The wait is finally over! Commemorating his birthday on 30th January 2025, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed working on the much-anticipated sequel, "Hera Pheri 3".

After Akshay Kumar took to his official IG to wish him on his birthday, Priyadarshan penned a thank you note for the actor in the stories section. The 'Airlift' actor penned, "Thank You so much for you wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial."

Elated by Priyadarshan's announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram stories, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri 3 :) @pareshrawalofficial @suniel.shetty @priyadarshan.official."

Previously, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor shared a picture with the director, along with the note, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official."

Following the massive success of "Hera Pheri", and "Phir Hera Pheri", movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise.

In the meantime, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan have joined hands for yet another horror comedy, "Bhooth Bangla." Akshay Kumar recently used social media to post a behind-the-scenes photo from their forthcoming drama. The photograph features the actor and director duo sharing a good laugh over something.

"Bhooth Bangla" also marks the reunion of the filmmaker with Paresh Rawal. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the project will also see Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, "Bhooth Bangla" is scheduled to reach the audience on April 2, 2026.

 

Updated 08:54 IST, January 31st 2025

