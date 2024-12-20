High-Time Content Should Be Checked: Prasoon Joshi On Children Consuming 'Unfiltered' Content

Prasoon Joshi known for poetry, screenwriting and more - graced the Republic Media's Sangam event on Friday, December 20. Other than his role in the film industry, he also serves as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification. During his session at the event, he talked about various aspects of content and audience.

Prasoon Joshi on OTT and mobile phones' impact on kids

Calling for accountability in the OTT space, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi says public sentiment should be respected if you want the public to watch your work and content.

The censor board chief also described OTT (over-the-top) services as an emerging medium and called for constant discussions.

He also addresses the issue of the rise of mobile phones in children's lives, saying, “Mobile phones and small screens have become a prevalent part of children's daily routines, often used as a source of entertainment and learning.”

He further said, “Parents must prioritize checking the content before exposing it to children. What they consume can impact their development, both mentally and emotionally.”

Further sharing his concern about parental controls, Delhi 6 maker said, “In this digital age, it’s more important than ever for parents to stay vigilant about what their children are watching and engaging with on screens. Allowing children unrestricted access to content can expose them to inappropriate and negative content that can affect their mindset and behaviour.”

Prasoon Joshi details the difference between Positive & Negative content

When asked about content overload and how it hampers the individual, Prasoon Joshi broke down this into various segments. He started by saying, “In today's digital age, everyone is a content creator, constantly producing and consuming a vast amount of information.” He elaborated by saying, “Just like food nourishes the body, content feeds the mind. High-quality content stimulates creativity and knowledge, while bad content can have a detrimental effect on mental health.”