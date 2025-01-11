'His Face Suddenly Paled...': Insta User Who Met Tiku Talsania Before He Suffered Brain Stroke Details 'Miraculous' Survival

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke and is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Talsania, on Friday night, attended a film screening in Mumbai. A video from the screening has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen happily greeting actor Rashami Desai. The actress told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors.

File photo of Tiku Talsania | iamge: X

The video from the Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay screening where Tiku Talsania was snapped on January 10 was shared by Snehzala. In the comments section, another attendee at the event detailed how Talsania's health deteriorated suddenly.

What happed to Tiku Talsania?

Instagram user Rohit Bhatia, who claimed to have been present at the film screening where Tiku Talsania fell ill, wrote in his Instagram stories, "I was having a pleasant conversation with an actor Tiku Talsania at the movie premiere when his face suddenly paled. He grabbed his chest and let out a gasp. I was completely stunned. He slumped to the ground, and I rushed to his side. Thankfully,

someone called for help and a car arrived quickly. I helped him into the vehicle, my heart pounding. I just hope he's going to be alright."

Below the video posted by Snehzala, Bhatia shared, "Last night I was having a chat with an actor Tiku talsania at the #MoviePremiere of #momtanenahisamjay and suddenly he got a pain in his chest. He vomited and immediately we got to know that he had a massive heart attack. Thnx to Amar upadhaya who came forward nd helped me making him sit in the car 🙏🏻 "It was a miracle that such an inexpensive, lifesaving medicine was provided by a lady standing next to me. That one or two rupee medicine (Asprin ) (Sorbitrate) saved a life during the heart attack (sic)."

Tiku Talsania's popular movies