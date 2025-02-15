'Hope Something...': Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Breaks Silence Before HC Hearing In Actor, Disha Salian's Death Cases

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on February 19, which calls for a more thorough investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian. As the PIL is coming up for a hearing, scheduled for next week, the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh said, "There is hope that something good will happen."

The PIL in the death cases has been filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, president of the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India. It demands that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrest and interrogate Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the two cases.

The PIL unheard in court since September 2023

The PIL, filed by the ‘Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India’ through its president, Rashid Khan Pathan, in September 2023 demanded the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Aditya Thackeray in connection with the “mysterious” deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput.

PIL seeks Aditya Thackeray's arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases | Image: X

The PIL sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, and for a comprehensive probe report to be submitted.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case and started a probe, the actor’s father in July lodged a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 | Image: X