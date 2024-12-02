How 'Outsider' Vikrant Massey Conquered Showbiz: Balika Vadhu To 12th Fail, A Look At His Career

Vikrant Massey has been basking in the success of his recently released movies - 12th Fail, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report. It was expected that the actor would entertain his fans with more such projects, but little did everyone know that the actor is planning to bid adieu to the acting business probably forever. To Vikrant's fans, Monday morning came as a shocker when he dropped a long post announcing that 2025 would be his last year in the acting business. He will only return when the "time deems right" until then he will be fulfilling the roles of husband, father and son.

The actor has been in the entertainment industry for around 17 years, he started off as a TV actor and soon transitioned into the movies. In all, he had a successful career in both and garnered a huge fan following over the years. Now, as the actor has announced to leave the industry let's look back at his career from TV to The Sabarmati Report.

When Vikrant Massey made his debut in the TV world

After completing his education at RD National College, Masset made his acting debut in the TV show titled Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. It was a musical sitcom, which is notable for being the debut platform of many actors, who went on to have a successful career in the TV industry. The show featured Sriti Jha, Kinshuk Mahajan, Toral Rasputra, Maanvi Gagroo and Jay Bhanushali.

(Still from Dhoom Machaao Dhoom | Image: Instagram)

Vikrant Massey's successful TV career

After garnering rave reviews for his performance in his debut show, the actor bagged several successful shows, including Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai. However, then he realised his calling for movies and expanded to films with supporting roles.

(Vikrant Massey in Balika Vadhu | Image: IMdb)

Vikrant Massey's break into Bollywood

Vikrant made his big Bollywood break as a supporting actor in the 2013 hit movie Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. In the movie, he plays the role of Dev, Ranveer's best friend, but towards the end of the movie, he accidentally gets killed by his own friend, bringing his character to an end. His performance in the movie was widely hailed by the critics and audience.

(A poster of Lootera | Image: YouTibe)

Owing to this, he bagged another movie Dil Dhadakne Do, starring bigwigs like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah and more.

It was only in 2020, that Vikrant broke free from supporting roles and made a leading debut with Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Yami Gautam. However, it was after the release of the crime thriller Haseen Dillruba that put him on the map of leading actors. His performance alongside Taapsee Pannu was widely hailed by the audience and critics.

He then starred in movies, including 14 Phere, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Gaslight.

(A poster of Hasseen Dillruba | Image: IMDb)

In between movies and TV shows, Vikrant Massey swiftly made his way to web series

While he was working in the film industry, Vikrant added another feather to his cap by featuring in the hit web series Mirzapur in 2018. It was his debut in the OTT world and he made sure people noticed him in the star-studded show. It starrer Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in the lead roles. At the same time, he also featured in a romantic web show Broken But Beautiful, co-starring Harleen Sethi. It was with this show, that he became the hero of all youngsters as they all resonated with his and Harleen's characters.

Vikrant Massey got the title of ‘successful actor’ after 12th Fail

12th Fail turned out to be a game-changer in his career trajectory. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial, movie is based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. His portrayal as Manoj Kumar Sharma left the latter speechless. It was this movie that the whole industry was watching and talking about. The movie had a low opening but owing to positive word-of-mouth it emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing ₹69 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore.

The recently released movie The Sabarmati Report added to his success. The movie is based on the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express train. Soon after its release, the movie was announced tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Not just that, PM Narendra Modi , Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, among others, hailed the movie and performance of all the actors.

(A poster of The Sabarmati Report | Image: IMdb)