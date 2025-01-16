How Saif Ali Khan Attacker Breached Multi-Layer Security Of High-Profile Satguru Sharan Building

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai to remove a knife from his spine after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his home, and is now "out of danger". The attack reportedly took place in the wee hours of Thursday and left the actor grievously injured. Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the security stationed at the high-profile Satguru Sharan building where the couple owns an apartment, estimated to be worth ₹103 crore.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married in 2012 | Image: X

How did the intruder gain access to the Saif's home?

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai Police said in the matter, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt." Conspiracy theories are afloat about an insider being involved with the attacker. According to the police, the CCTV footage of the building has not been able to trace any person entering or exiting the building around the hours of the attack. It could be that the attacker was hiding in plain sight, waiting for the right time to attack.

High-profile security breached by Saif's attacker

Actor Raza Murad shared that there is multi-layer security in place at Saif's residence, stressing further that it is not easy for anyone to gain access to his home. "There are 3-4 layers of security where you have to sign on the register, you have to write your mobile number, you have to sign and CCTV cameras are also installed. And since it is a celebrity's house, he too must have his own security," the veteran actor shared. For the attacker to gain access to Saif's home, he must have breached all the security levels.

CCTV footage has revealed Saif'a alleged attacker | Image: X