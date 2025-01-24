Hrithik Roshan's Father Rakesh Roshan Reveals Why There Has Been A Decade Long Gap In Taking Forward The Krrish Franchise

Hrithik Roshan is jam-packed with his filming schedule for his much-anticipated project War 2, which is a part of YRF’S Spy Universe. Apart from War 2, Hrithik Roshan also has another film in pipeline ie, Krrish 4. Now there are speculations that it is now facing financial constraints and the creator of the Krrish franchise, Rakesh Roshan has given update on it.

What is the reason behind in delay for filming of Krrish 4?

In an interaction with Movie Talkies, Rakesh Roshan has revealed, “Krrish 4 will happen soon, for sure. Actually, it’s caught up with budget issues. It’s a high-budget film and requires a large scale. If we try to cut the budget, the storyline will suffer and I don’t want to do it that way. I will not compromise on anything. I want to get the budget and scale right, and only then will we start working on it”.

File photo of Rakesh Roshan | Source: IMDb

When Rakesh Roshan was asked about Jadoo being back in the film, he said, “No, no, I am not going to reveal anything, but our script is ready. I have the idea and am happy about it. Don’t believe any rumours. I’ll start once we are ready”.

File photo of Hritihik Roshan as Krrish | Source: Instagram

When will Krrish 4 shoot will begin?

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of War 2 are targeting to complete the filming by April 2025, so that Hritihik Roshan can focus on his next project. Reportedly, the April schedule will be entirely dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be war on the spy thriller. A source revealed, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe”.

For the unversed, Krrish 3 was released on November 1, 2013. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Shaurya Chauhan and Arif Zakaria among others.

Hrithik Roshan as Krrish | Source: Instagram