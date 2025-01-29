HUGE: Court Denies Police Custody For Saif Ali Khan ‘Attacker’, Shariful Islam Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

On January 19, the police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das in connection with the stabbing case involving Saif Ali Khan. On January 29, after the extended 5-day police custody of the alleged attacker ended, he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Bandra court. The court's decision came a day after the Mumbai Police held a press conference on the matter and said they had "ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical".

Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam was arrested on January 19 in Thane | Image: X

No need for police custody of the accused: Court tells police

As the 10-day police custody of Shariful Islam ended, he was remanded in judicial custody. The court told the police that there was no further need to extend the police custody of the accused. "Can consider police custody later," the judge told the police during the hearing on January 29.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home on January 16 | Image: X

Arrested accused the same person in the CCTV, Mumbai Police says

During the hearing on January 24, Mumbai Police told the Court that they needed to the conduct facial recognition of the accused to ascertain whether he was the same man who was captured in the CCTV of Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building on January 16. During the press briefing on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya shared the development in the probe.

Attacker captured on CCTV in Saif Ali Khan's building | Image: ANI