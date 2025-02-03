Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 13:33 IST, February 3rd 2025

Huma Qureshi Loves 'Badly-behaved Women', Says 'I'm Exhausted Of Women Being Told How To Walk, Dress, Talk...'

During Jaipur Literature Festival event, actress Huma Qureshi opened up about the comparison between her and the protagonist of her novel Zeba.

File photo of Huma Qureshi | Image: IMDB

Huma Qureshi has finally become an author after release of her novel Zeba: An Accidental Superhero. During the Jaipur Literature Festival, she shared few details about the book and connecting it to herself to the protagonist of her novel.

Huma Qureshi on comparing herself with the protagonist of her novel

During the event, the Maharani actress said, “I love the idea of badly-behaved women. I am exhausted of women being told how to dress, walk, talk and behave and how to the little miss perfect. I am okay with being badly behaved, if that is what people think it is”.

Huma further said, “There’s so much censorship even when we want to express ourselves. I feel if someone could just hear what really goes inside our little minds, they would be shocked! But they would also be entertained. I wanted to share exactly that through the book”.

“On the surface, she may seem like someone you don’t know at all, but actually she is every similar to all of us. It's just about women being seen as 'people'. Their gender does not define their choices. That to me is the greatest liberation of all, where you are just allowed to be a person, and you're not seen from the lens of your gender or sex.”

Huma Qureshi has a 'too early' morning on Saturday, looks 'too pretty' - IMDb
File photo of Huma Qureshi | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, the book Zeba tells the story of Zeba, a spoilt, rich and interested in nothing but lazing on the terrace of her plush New York apartment. An irreverent girl who is about to become a very unlikely superhero. 

Huma Qureshi’s rise to stardom

Before delving into films, Huma Qureshi has worked as a theatre actor and model, She later moved to Mumbai and has been part of several television commercials. Huma has been part of several popular films including Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, American film Army of the Dead.

Huma Qureshi has stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick - IMDb
File photo of Huma Qureshi | Source: IMDb

She was last seen in 2023 film Tarla. The movie was based on Indian end and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. It also featured Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar and Bhawana Somaaya among others.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:33 IST, February 3rd 2025

