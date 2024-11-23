I Want To Talk BO Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Becomes 2nd Lowest Opener Of 2024

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection: Abhishek Bachchan starrer has finally hit the theatres on November 22. The movie is about a man named Arjun Sen, a USA-based NRI facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood. The movie, which received positive reviews from the audience, had a low opening at the box office. The film couldn't even manage to surpass Abhishek's last release Ghoomer.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 1

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie minted only ₹25 lakh at the box office in India, per Sacnilk. I Want To Talk had an overall 7.44 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday with the maximum reported in Chennai (28 per cent). It is expected that from the second day, the movie's collection might witness a spike owing to positive word of mouth.

Is I Want To Talk To Worth Watching?

Movie buffs on X praised Abhishek for his performance in the movie with many terming it as his "best performances till date". They also lauded the director for portraying complex relationships with ease. A few also called Abhishek a "most underrated best actor".

A user wrote, "His paragraph of performance and versatility is growing up and up.... Hindi cinemas most underrated best actor @juniorbachchan delivered yet another masterclass performance in his latest film #IWantToTalk watch it In cinemas near you."

"#IWantToTalk is a masterpiece of unspoken emotions. The long silences subtle dialogues are like a warm blanket that comforts you, telling you everything will be ok. Shoojit Sircar’s ability to capture complex relationships, especially the father-daughter bond, is unmatched," wrote another.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)