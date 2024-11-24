I Want To Talk BO Collection Day 2: Abhishek Starrer Witnesses Spike Amid Positive Word Of Mouth

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection: Abhishek Bachchan starrer is gaining reception at the theatres owing to positive reviews by critics and audiences. The movie which had a low opening on Friday witnessed a spike on Saturday. Despite that, the movie is yet to hit the ₹1 crore daily collection mark.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 2

Shoojit Sircar's directorial earned approximately ₹0.44 crore at the box office, per Sacnilk. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹0.69 crore at the box office in India. I Want To Talk had an overall 12.76 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday with the maximum reported in Chennai (55 per cent).

Why Abhishek Bachchan took up I Want To Talk?

Abhishek candidly spoke about his film and the reason behind doing the movie at father Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati. At the show, the actor called himself a "girl dad" and added that his character promised his daughter to ignore all his problems and live just for her. He explained, “Shweta (Bachchan) is your daughter. I am father to Aaradhya. Shoojit Sircar has two beautiful daughters, we are all girl dads, so we understand this emotion completely. This was enough for me to be convinced to do this film.”