I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 3: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Finally Crosses ₹1 Crore Mark

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection: Abhishek Bachchan starrer is still struggling at the box office but after three days, the movie has finally crossed ₹1 crore mark in the Indian markets. The movie which reflects the father's personal health struggle and his bonding with the teenage daughter, is receiving positive reviews from the critics and audience.

I Want To Talk box office collection day 3

Shoojit Sircar's directorial witnessed a slight drop in the collection on Sunday and racked in only ₹0.50 crore, per Sacnilk. Adding the three-day collection, the opening weekend total stands at ₹1.30 crore at the box office in India. There can be several reasons why the movie is struggling to attract the audience to the theatres despite garnering positive reviews. One can be the lack of promotions. Other than releasing the trailer and sharing a few posters on social media, the makers didn't put in effort to promote the movie.

Another reason can be the movie being released only on selected screens. On Sunday, I Want To Talk had an overall 14.55 per cent Hindi occupancy in theatres with 16.75 per cent and 9.75 per cent occupancy in Mumbai and NCR regions. In Mumbai, the movie was released in about 130 screens, while in NCR in about 200-odd screens.

I Want To Talk is the lowest-performing film of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar