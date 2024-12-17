Search icon
Published 21:28 IST, December 17th 2024

'If Someone Expects A...': Varun Dhawan Addresses Whether Baby John Is 'Scene-By-Scene' Theri Remake

By the looks of its trailer, Baby John seems like a more violent and edgier remake of Theri. Varun Dhawan revealed if its actually the case.

Varun Dhawan and director Kalees on Baby John set | Image: X

Baby John: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Baby John is all set to hit the big screens on December 25. The film is said to be a remake of director Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. After the trailer of the movie was released, many drew comparisons between the 2016 Tamil blockbuster and the Bollywood film. Some even claimed that Vijay's Theri should not have been remade as it's a classic, while some stood by Varun saying the new film looks edgier and more gory than the original.

Varun Dhawan in a still from Baby John | Image: X

Now, Varun has shared that Baby John is not a remake of Theri but its adaptation. He further revealed what elements in his films are different from the original film.

Varun opens up about Theri remake Baby John  

The Student Of The Year actor shared that those expecting Baby John to be a "scene-by-scene" remake of Theri will be "disappointed". "When Atlee came with this project, he emphasised the need to adapt the story, not remake it. We've changed the geography and many story angles. It's an adaptation focused on parenting, women's safety, and a significant case inspired by real events. If someone expects a scene-by-scene remake, they will be disappointed," the actor said in an interview with ANI.

Baby John is said to be a remake of Theri | Image: X

Varun Dhawan reveals what drew him to Baby John

Varun, who plays a father in the film, discussed the relatability of his role, which showcases a range of emotions, from being a police officer to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character. "Being a father, especially to a daughter, is a transformative experience. It changes your perspective. When I became a father, I recalled my mother's teachings and realised how I could ever be rude to her after seeing how my wife, Natasha Dalal, cares for our daughter. It's been a crazy and wonderful journey," he shared.

Varun Dhawan with director Kalees | Image: X

Referring to a dialogue from Baby John, "Haath laga ke bata mere beti ko" (Just try to touch my daughter), he added, "It comes straight from the heart, and I genuinely feel it now."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:38 IST, December 17th 2024

