Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee's Dubious Response To Ranveer Allahbadia's Perverted Comments Goes Viral: Mahaul Ko Dekhein...

India's Got Latent ran into trouble after popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of the Samay Raina show. The social media personality, who goes by the name Beer Biceps, made incestuous comments and used profane language directed towards parental intercourse, which led to widespread outrage on social media. From politicians to celebrities in the entertainment industry, most have reacted negatively to the incident. Now, a comment made by actor-director duo Manoj Bajpayee and Imtiaz Ali has gone viral online.

Manoj Bajpayee and Imtiaz Ali react to India's Got Latent controversy

Manoj Bajpayee and Imitaz Ali recently attended an event in Mumbai. The actor-director duo was asked about the controversial statements made by Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists on India's Got Latent. While they did not condemn the remark directly, they told Instant Bollywood that the panellists are immature and they should not be taken seriously.

Imtiaz Ali shared, "Jisko jis cheez mein mazza aata hai usko wohi karna chahiye. Ashleelta bura hai yeh toh koi bhi kahega, but log immature hote hain toh zyaada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nahi chahiye. (They are immature, their mistakes should not be taken seriously.) Manoj Bajpayee added, "Aaj kal safalta bahot jaldi milti hai, leking mazza iss bat main hai ki hum safalta ko zyaada der tk apne paas kheech kar rakhein. Taaki baad mein hum uska mazza le paaye. iss liye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hai, hamesha mahual ko dekhe, samjhe, bahot zaroori hota hai. isliye main kehta hunzara newspaper padho yaar. (These days success is very quick, but real success is when it is sustained for a long time. Young people who are successful must understand the environment, which is why is always advocate for reading newspaper)."



Imtiaz Ali concurred with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and aded, "Jo long lasting ka mazza hota hai, jo kuch dene se kuch cheez milti hai, usme barakkat hoti hai, fir aap usko bahot der tk enjoy kar sakte ho. Mehnat se kamaaye hue success ke peeche padna chahiye. Short way mein jo fame aata hai woh short way mein chala bhi jaata hai. (The only success that matters is the one that is long-lasting. One must always aim for hard work)."

The Kerala Story director reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's controversy

Director Sudipto Sen has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, following their public discussion of controversial and vulgar topics. Sen expressed his concerns over the incident, criticizing the way certain influencers have used their platform to discuss inappropriate content openly. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director said, “I recently read about some incidents where influencers discussed vulgar topics openly. I find this filthy and unnecessary.”

Sudipto added, “Freedom of speech comes with responsibility. India still has a largely illiterate population, and educated individuals must be mindful of their influence. Discussing such topics in public is not about being modern—it’s about understanding societal realities.”