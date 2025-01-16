Published 12:51 IST, January 16th 2025
Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's ₹100 Crore Bandra Home Satguru Sharan Where They Live With Their Kids Taimur, Jeh
Let’s take a look inside the home worth ₹103 crore of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, where the Bhoot Police actor got stabbed last night.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s home: The Devara actor received multiple injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The 54-year-old was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure after the attack, which occurred around 2:30 am at his Bandra home. Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, let’s take a look inside the home of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, where the Bhoot Police actor was attacked.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s house is worth ₹103 crore where Pataudi Nawab got stab
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been living in Satguru Sharan, a building in Bandra, for the past two years after spending nearly 11 years near Fortune Tower. Their luxurious home, reportedly valued at over ₹100 crores, was designed by renowned interior designer Darshini Shah.
The house spans four floors and features a 3BHK apartment with 3,000 square feet of space. It exudes classic old-world charm, reminiscent of their previous residence, and includes lush terraces, a swimming pool, and open balconies, providing ample space for their family. This property is a true blend of elegance and luxury.
Inside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s luxury home
The living room opens onto a spacious and tranquil terrace. The use of earthy tones and wooden flooring creates a warm and inviting feel. A standout feature of this area is the custom-made library corner, reflecting the couple’s passion for reading.
The bedroom serves as a calm retreat, featuring a charming four-poster bed, crisp white linen, and black-and-white checkered flooring that adds striking contrast.
The walls showcase framed photographs from their travels to exotic locations such as Gstaad, Switzerland, and the Pataudi Palace. Kareena Kapoor often shares moments from her yoga sessions with Taimur, Jeh, and Saif on their distinctive checkered balcony.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:03 IST, January 16th 2025