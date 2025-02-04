Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 09:38 IST, February 4th 2025

Is Hrithik Roshan Starrer Krrish 4 Shelved? Director Rakesh Roshan Says He Doesn't Have The Budget For Film

Rakesh Roshan, in a recent interview, revealed why Krrish 4 is getting delayed. He shared that Hrithik Roshan starrer is facing budget constraints.

Rakesh Roshan opens up about the reason behind Krrish 4 delay. | Image: Republic

Rakesh Roshan is known for giving several hits and memorable movies to Hindi cinema, among all is the Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish franchise. Now, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the fourth installment. However, the veteran director expressed his concerns regarding the film's scale. Owing to this, he is finding it difficult to finance the movie.

Will Krrish 4 shelve?

In an interview with Gaana, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he has been waiting for years now but he is unable to form a budget. "Picture ka scale bada hai. Scale chota karta hoon toh ek aam picture lagti hai. The world has become smaller. Aaj kal ke jo bacche hain, voh superheroes ki pictures itni dekh chuke hain ki unhe thoda sa bhi kuch fault nazar aayega toh criticise karenge."

(A poster of Krrish 3 | Image: IMdb)

Roshan added that they can make a movie like Marvel and DC as their budget doesn't allow them. So that's why they are concentrating more on the story and can't go wrong with anything. "We have to be very careful. Aur hum uss paimaane (Marvel, DC) ki picture bana nahi sakte hain. Itne paise hote nahi hain humare paas. Our budget doesn’t allow us… Hume kahani pe zyada concentrate karna padta hai. Halaki bade bade sequences honge picture main par agar 10 nahi honge toh 2 honge ya 3 honge," he added.

What do we know about Krrish 4?

The Krrish franchise began with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), starring Hrithik and Preity Zinta. On witnessing the success of the movie, Rakesh Roshan decided to make a sequel with the title Krrish. The third installment starred Hrithik, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. It released in 2013 and grossed ₹393.37 crore worldwide. Talking about the fourth installment, the makers are done with the scripting. They are currently finalising the budget after which they will start casting.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:38 IST, February 4th 2025

