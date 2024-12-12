Is Malaika Arora Dating Son Arhaan Khan's Stylist Rahul Vijay? Here's The Truth

Malaika Arora has been in the news ever since rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. A few days ago, it was reported that she found a new love in stylist Rahul Vijay. However, these rumours are false and the actress is “happily single”. According to a media report, Malaika has no one in her life currently.

Malaika Arora is not dating her son Arhaan Khan’s stylist Rahul Vijay

According to a media report, Malaika is single and she is just friends with Rahul Vijay as he is her son Arhaan Khan’s stylist. The rumours are “ridiculous” and “bizarre”.

(A file photo of Malaika Arora | Image: Instagram)

How did the rumours of Malaika Arora dating Rahul Vijay spread?

It all started when Rahul Vijay shared a post on her Instagram Stories of Malaika enjoying AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. Wait, was it a Malaika concert,” read his picture caption. Since then, a selfie of the two started doing the rounds adding fuel to the fire.

(Malaika with Rahul Vijay | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s love story

The former couple started dating each other around 2018, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. They were going strong until fans began to notice that they had stopped going on dates and events. Soon after Arjun confirmed during Singham Again promotions when someone in the crowd shouted Malaika's name, to which he replied, "Nahi ab main single hoon, relax karo."

(Malaika with Arjun | Image: Instagram)