Is She Rekha?: Deepika Padukone Looks Unrecognisable As She Walks The Ramp For Sabyasachi, Confused Fans Take Over Internet

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed daughter Dua in September 2024, is back in action. The actress opened ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai. This is the first time, the actress walked the ramp after embracing motherhood and completely slayed. Several photos and videos from the fashion show emerged on the internet that show the Fighter actress looking elegant in a white ensemble, However, netizens couldn't help but find her resemblance to legendary actress Rekha.

Deepika Padukone slays at Sabyasachi Mukherjee's fashion show

In the images and videos going viral on the internet, Deepika can be seen in a loose cream shirt paired with matching trousers, and a trench coat. To accentuate her look, she wore statement jewellery, including a cross pendant, and a ruby-and-diamond choker, paired with a stack of matching bracelets with black leather gloves. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a statement headband and black-framed glasses.

A paparazzo shared a post drawing parallels to Rekha and backed with a few iconic appearances of the veteran actress. Soon after, the post was dropped fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Rekha ki behen lag rahi hai". Another wrote, "Is she rekha or deepika i am a person who's so good at knowing people face yet even i am confused if she is rekha then here she looks 99.9 person deepika here." The Third user wrote, "Damnnnn I thought she is Rekha."

"I'm her biggest fan but still it took me 5 minutes to recognize whether this is Deepika or not." A user wrote, "Deepika can do Rekha's biopic."

Another shared Deepika's photo and wrote, "Rekhaaa Coreee".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who all attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee's fashion event?